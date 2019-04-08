Raising awareness of autism

In support of World Autism Awareness Day, Riverbend Head Start staff “Lights it Up Blue” with a visit from Region 5 Office of Head Start representative Daryl Dilworth. Pictured are (front, center) Information Systems Director Connie Paruch, (middle row, from left) Public Relations and Fund Development Director Jahara Davis, Operations Director Cathy Blevens, Executive Secretary to President and CEO Judy Gann, Center Operations Coordinator Veneta Wadlow, (back row, from left) Human Resources Director Lori Bostick, Disabilities and Child Development Coordinator Kristy Smiley, President and CEO Gene Howell, and Dilworth.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter