Remembering the riders

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHO: Nearly 900 bikers

WHAT: 22nd annual Outlanders Bike Blessing and 12th annual Biker Memorial event

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Roxana Park

WHY: A total of 884 people brought 428 bikes to be blessed, and the names of 17 “brothers and sisters” who died over the past year were read during the memorial. “This starts our ride season,” Chairman Rodger Jennings Jr. said. “We get to honor the brothers and sisters we’ve lost over the past year, with the hope everyone is safe this year.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter