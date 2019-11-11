Rotary donors

In ceremonies Nov. 4 at an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club meeting, Bill and Verla Moyer were presented with a crystal commemorative in recognition of donating more than $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Bill is a Paul Harris Fellow and a past president of the club. The couple accepted the award in honor of their children and grandchildren, each of whom has been encouraged to research the history of Rotary’s founder, Paul Harris, and the Rotary Foundation’s commitment to the worldwide eradication of polio and making the world a better place for everyone. Their children are William Edward Moyer, Darcy Hunter, Holly Lindstrom, Marla Fischer and Donald Moyer, who the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club named a Paul Harris Fellow. They have twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

