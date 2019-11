WHAT: Roxana High School Class of 1959 60th-year class reunion

WHEN: Sept. 28

WHERE: Julia’s Banquet Center, East Alton

WHY: About 25 members of the Class of 1959 attended the reunion, along with spouses and significant others, some traveling from as far away as Oklahoma, Texas, California and even Venezuela. The event was a chance to catch up with old friends and honor the ones who have passed away. Roxana’s 1959 yearbook listed 97 seniors.

