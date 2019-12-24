Roxana safety celebration

Wieser Concrete hosted a holiday party for the Roxana facility to celebrate employees’ safety milestones. Employees played games for prizes and everyone got a door prize. Pictured are the one- to four-year award winners for consecutive years without a lost-time injury: William Dey, John Burnett, Brandon Copeland, Kenneth Holt, Aaron Curtis, Ethan Davis, Josh Meeker, Alex Valera, Rich Bowman, Terry Ottwell, Kyle Klostermann, Phil Uncangco, Lucas Chestnut, Brett Montgomery, Dan Wacker, Tyson Knight, Justin Bligh, Lucas Wells, and Drew Ezell. Awards are given in increments of five years.

