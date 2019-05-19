Salute to contributions: Daughters of the American Revolution chapter honors Carolyn MacAfee

(From left) Chapter Regent Paula Mattix-Wand, of the Ninian Edwards Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, honored Carolyn MacAfee with a Community Service Award. McAfee’s contributions to the community include leadership of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee and of Godfrey-based Pride Inc. She can often be found pruning, weeding, and watering many of the planters in the city’s parks and streets. She is a member of the Alton Park and Recreation Commission, Friends of Haskell Park and Lucy Haskell Playhouse. McAfee was presented with a framed certificate and a pin from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

