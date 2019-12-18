Santa in Midtown

× Expand Caleb Atkins, 11; Tri’ziah Atkins, 9; Lyric Lunsford, 11; and Chris Atkins, 13

Santa came to Midtown in Alton again this year. For more that 10 years during December, the Bush Pilots have hosted a neighborhood Christmas party. Children 12 and younger can stop by the clubhouse for a drink, chips and a hot dog. Santa will give each child a gift and a bag of candy. All of the toys and candy are donated by the Bush Pilot members. The Bush Pilots donate whatever is left over to the Oasis Woman Shelter in Alton.

Abbigail Anderson, 8; and Zachary Anderson, 7

Raniah Jones, 7; Tariah Anderson, 5; and London Smith, 6

Alderwoman Tammy Smith and an unidentified woman share a moment with Santa, Darrell Pellazari. He is the president of the Bush Pilots.