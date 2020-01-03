Shaping up to success

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Andrea Hawkins poses with her barbells at the Nautilus Fitness Center in Alton.

When Andrea Hawkins won a national bodybuilding title in November, she craved something sweet.

“I’m a doughnut person,” Hawkins said. “I could live off of doughnuts.”

Hawkins placed first in the Class C figure division at the NPC (National Physique Committee) National Bodybuilding Championships on Nov. 22-23 in Miami. She was the only Metro East competitor to win a title.

Then, she celebrated by munching on doughnuts.

“A couple of our friends went and got a dozen of doughnuts for us of all different kinds, so we kind of crushed on those and of course, a few glasses of wine,” said the 31-year-old Hawkins, who lives in Edwardsville.

Hawkins’ husband, Brent, also competed in the national bodybuilding event and finished 14th in Class D classic physique division. Brent played football at Jersey Community High and Purdue University. He also competed in the NFL and the Canadian Football League.

Andrea Hawkins has been training at Nautilus Fitness Center in Alton since 2014.

“Even if you train with her, she doesn’t treat you like, ‘You got to be doing that,’” Nautilus manager Susie Sweetman said. “She is very good about not putting her stuff on you, but meeting your needs.”

Hawkins, who grew up in Florida, first got interested in bodybuilding when she was 18.

“I always admired the gymnast kind of physique,” she said. “So when I discovered the gym, I was able to go and I saw that I can transform my body into whatever I wanted to. If I wanted to have bigger arm muscles, I can do that. If I wanted to have more quad definition, I can do that. It’s kind of cool to be able to shape my body into whether I wanted to be.”

Hawkins had competed in the bikini division before she later decided to go into the figure division.

“I actually competed in the bikini in the Midwest and I didn’t do very well,” Hawkins said. “My muscles kind of outgrew the division, so after 4-5 years, my husband kept drilling into my head and said, ‘You are built for figure, so you need to do figure.’ I was like, ‘Fine.’ I like the routine they do, but once I started training for figure and getting to know the division, I just fell in love with it.”

Hawkins said staying disciplined in nutrition and fitness is one of the keys to becoming a successful bodybuilder.

“You’re going to want to eat bad foods and you want to slack off on training, but in order to be the best, you have to train on those days and be disciplined,” she said. “I have a bodybuilding coach, but he’s not holding my hand every day. I see him once a week for 15 minutes, but it’s up to me to really make sure that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Hawkins qualified for nationals by placing first overall in the NPC Midwest Championships in St. Louis earlier this year. She said her husband was helpful in preparing her for nationals.

“There would be times where I felt like I wanted to quit or give up and there were times I told him that,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Shut up, you got this. You’re going to win.’ I have doubted myself and he was confident in me.”

