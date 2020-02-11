Shells of the Month

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year. January’s winners are seniors Kevin Loker (not pictured) and Kelsey Thaxton; juniors Abby Slinger and Kiley Richards; sophomores Shaelyn Wratchford and Sharlee Mason; and freshmen Brielle Griffin (not pictured) and Riley Doyle.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter