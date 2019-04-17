Sierra Club hoping to expand community gardens in Riverbend

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Kelly Chapman and Theresa Collins shovel material.

The Sierra Club and the Riverbend Community Gardens recently announced they are expanding their gardens, and invite the public to participate.

There are several community gardens in Alton and Godfrey, many planned by the Sierra Club and the Community Cultivators, due to their interest in educating the community on the importance of growing native plants for pollinators and food, sustainable landscaping, and growing nutritious food. Working with a group of volunteers to start and maintain each garden has resulted in several legacy community gardens, including:

The Hellrung Park Garden in Alton that is turning from a vegetable garden to a certified Monarch Waystation this season

The YWCA's butterfly garden; and a small garden that has two raised beds in their upper parking lot

The Senior Services Plus, Inc. garden that hosts a vermi-composting site, a greenhouse with aquaponics, many hoop houses, Hugel Kulture beds, and soon a new bio-swale. The food gets delivered to the Meals on Wheels' recipients as well as stocking their on-site salad bar, they also sell it at the site and at the Alton Farmer's and Artisan's Market

The Milton School House Gardens that boasts large Hugel Kulture beds, lengthy trellises that hold peas now and tomatoes later in the season, lots of raised beds, and chickens

The Rooftop Garden at the Riverbender.com Community Center that will expand with another garden tower, donated to the Center by the Sierra Club

The Alton Middle School Rain Garden, Pollinator Garden, and Bio-swale between Rock Springs Park and the Alton Middle School, which now boasts an outdoor classroom and benches throughout and was worked on by 400 seventh-graders last week

The Jaime Hines Discovery Garden at La Vista Park in Godfrey just closed this past fall after 17 seasons of organic gardening with youth; it is now going to be planted with a prairie in the fall of 2019

Local food is important because it ensures resilience; it reduces the impact of food deserts; helps provide safe, nutritious food; ensures that heirloom seeds are kept and passed down; lessens our carbon foot print because we don't have to transport food long distances; teaches us where our food really comes from; ensures farmers and gardeners a just living; strengthens the community by providing a healthy activity; and it promotes earth consciousness as the participants learn the interconnectedness of soil, plants, people, nature, and society, according to Christine Favilla, Three Rivers Project co-coordinator.

If you are looking to start a community garden, be it vegetables or flowers, a great site needs to have plenty of sun, a water source, a fence to keep critters out, and a supportive administration or leadership (if it is on a city lot or at a center or school land). However, the main impetus should be having enough volunteers to help plan it, plant it, and maintain it -- this could be the neighbors, the school staff, parents, churches, and seasoned gardeners.

"I can't stress enough that you will need more volunteers than you ever thought you'd need, because a garden in the Midwest in July and August takes dedication and persistence," Favilla said. "But the social interactions of working in a community garden, and even the personal mental clarity that you are rewarded, are so worth it!"

The Sierra Club is planning the 2019 Urban Farm Tour, set for Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a date in July to be set soon. It is a self-guided tour, where “tourists” plan where they want to drive or bike to and visit as many sites as possible, allowing participants to view a variety of vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruit, and chickens.

To get your community garden on the tour or register for the tour and get a map, please email christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.