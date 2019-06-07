SIUE alum, staff member credits support system for success

× Expand SIUE alumnus and ITS staff member Maracus Scott.

East St. Louis native Maracus Scott credits a high school computer teacher for saving his life, by teaching him computing skills that would set him on track for a prosperous future.

Inspired by that technical gift, Scott set out for college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville determined to succeed, despite any challenges.

“He was the first African American male that I saw in the computing field, and he was making more money than I had ever known of anyone where I came from,” Scott recalled. “I met that teacher again recently, and burst into tears, because I felt like he had saved my life. He gave me a skill that I could use to feed my family for the rest of my life.”

Scott came to SIUE as a computer science major. Intrigued by the programming side of the field, he enjoyed his classes, but realized he had a lot to learn and lacked a personal support system.

“Once people in my neighborhood found out I knew a little bit about computers, they would bring me theirs to fix,” he said. “I started to pick up clients and work on computers for small businesses, churches and organizations. But, I realized there was a lot more to learn once I started in my major at SIUE. I needed a support system to get me through.”

Scott found that support from SIUE’s Dr. Earleen Patterson and others in the Student Opportunities for Academic Results (SOAR) Center. He built a network of caring individuals who motivated him to pursue his dreams by providing the mentorship he needed.

“I soon realized that I loved programming, but that wasn’t all I wanted to do with computers,” Scott said. “I wanted to get into networking and database administration. So, I switched my major to computer management and information systems, in order to mix my passion for computers and business.”

With his academic pursuit under control, Scott sought to build his resume with professional experience. Finding it difficult to find a position with a short resume, he was thrilled to secure a student worker position at SIUE’s Information Technology Services (ITS) Help Desk. It turned out to be just the jumpstart he needed.

He has since worked his way up in ITS, holding full-time positions in desktop support and application support. He currently manages the University’s Qualtrics system, its course evaluation system, and has developed his own software and implemented SIUE’s iPad rental program.

“My managers and Steve Huffstutler (associate vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer), have allowed me to do what I love, and use my skills to help the University in productive ways,” Scott said.

“I love working on projects,” he added. “Our iPad rental program started with 320 iPads, and now we’re up in the 600-700 range, which allows for transition time between semesters to wipe, provision and clean the iPads. I’ve implemented the program from start to finish, establishing our inventory management process, handling necessary paperwork, learning the programming language and building software to manage the system.”

First the mentee, now the mentor, Scott is deeply committed to paying forward the support he received as a student. He has now had the opportunity to hire student workers who he can mentor and train in the computing field.

“I’m able to teach them the fundamentals of programming, while they help me work on version two of our iPad rental system,” Scott said. “I get to show and teach them the things that I wish I had known when I was a student.”

“I’m able to give back and offer that essential work experience, which is difficult for African Americans in some predominantly poor areas,” he noted. “If you’re a computer science major, it’s hard to find an uncle or somebody else you know that’s also in that field. It’s the one thing I was missing and caused me to struggle as a student. I can now be that person for these students.”

Scott’s advice to anyone interested in pursuing their passion and attending SIUE, but worried they don’t have the support system they’ll need: “Don’t be afraid to venture out and build that support system here. Find a home at SIUE. The other faculty and staff, and I are waiting and ready to support you, especially in your endeavors to be great citizens. That’s why you come here. You come to learn, to start your career, and to try to figure out the type of person you want to be.”

