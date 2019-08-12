Sizzling weekend

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

This weekend, Eastgate Plaza added some sizzle to its offerings. The East Alton shopping center is now home to Mr. Pancho’s Mexican Grill. A grand opening celebration on Saturday featured specials and entertainment in the form of dancers throughout the restaurant. The restaurant is in the shopping center’s food court area, alongside JJ Thermo’s and Blue Ice Creamery. The plaza’s newest addition offers a variety of Mexican dishes including enchiladas, quesadillas and, of course, margaritas.

