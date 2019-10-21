Society of the War of 1812 helps preserve historic structure

× Expand (From left) Eric Reelitz, vice president; Leah Beckoff, president of the Illinois Society USD1812, and Robert Ridenour of Dorsey, president of the Society of the War of 1812 in Illinois.

The Society of the War of 1812 in Illinois held its annual meeting Oct. 13 at the reconstructed Hill’s Fort near Greenville, Ill.

Eric Reelitz, the society’s chairman for the Charles Schweizer Essay Contest, announced the winner of the year’s contest and presented Lauren Remmes of Lisle, Ill., a certificate and $1,000 scholarship. The second- and third-place winners were not able to attend.

Leah Beckoff, president of the Illinois Society U.S. Daughters of 1812, presented a check for $600 to the Society of the War of 1812 to be used for maintaining the reconstructed Hill’s Fort. The funds were raised from the sale of Illinois Society U.S. Daughters of 1812 pins.

Tricia Hopkins-Price, a member of the Illinois Society U.S. Daughters of 1812, presented a program on the history of cockades.

The goals of the Society of the War of 1812 in Illinois are to cooperate with other patriotic organizations to achieve mutual goals; encourage patriotism and patriotic education; promote historic preservation; make every effort to have a gravestone marker placed on the grave of any War of 1812 soldier buried in Illinois; recognize outstanding cadets through the ROTC programs at Illinois educational institutions; and sponsor an essay contest for students age 14-18. Information on the essay contest is available on the Society website.

For more information on the Illinois Society or its programs, contact Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter