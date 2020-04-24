Speedy delivery

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison and Domino’s Pizza delivered 100 pizzas on April 23 to front-line medical personnel at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. The pizzas were delivered to the hospital’s side entrance at 3610 Rutger St. in St. Louis. The Partners Helping Partners outreach expressed appreciation to doctors, nurses and all front-line medical personnel at the hospital during this health emergency. SSM Health is the Official Hospital Partner of WWTR and Domino’s is the Official Pizza of WWTR.

