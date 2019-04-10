State champions: MVCS high school students excel at competition

High school students at Mississippi Valley Christian School scored well at the Illinois Association of Christian Schools’ Fine Arts Competition, with three state champions (from left): Katherine Vaughn (Bible Teaching), Rachel Gaworski (English Testing), and Immanuel Hise (Digital Media). State runner-ups were Matthew Franklin (Landscape and Architectural Photography) and Katherine Vaughn (Female Vocal Solo). Third-place winners went to Tamia Austin (Garment Construction), Katie Boyd (Oil Painting), and the school also received the third-place Traveling Trophy in Bible. Three blue ribbons in English Testing were Faith Muntz, Joshua Wooten, and Ashtyn Wright, with a blue also to the MVCS Small Vocal Ensemble.

