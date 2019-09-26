Students join Granite City taekwondo master at international tournament

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Master Roland Murdock begins his class.

Hi-yah! Who knew Granite City had a couple of ninjas in its midst?

In July, taekwondo master Roland Murdock, owner and head instructor of Murdock’s Taekwondo USA at 3717 Nameoki Road, competed alongside his students at the American Taekwondo Association World Championships in Little Rock, Ark.

“This is the largest martial arts organization in the world,” Murdock said. “We have people from all over world come here once a year and they have competitions for all age groups. This is an annual competition.”

As one of the year’s premier taekwondo events, an estimated 20,000 people visited Little Rock for the tournament and expo. During the weeklong event, competitors from around the world compete in divisions based on age and belt rank. A variety of forms are showcased, including traditional, weapons, sparring and Xtreme.

This was the championship’s 50th anniversary.

Students who attended the competition with Murdock were Kenneth Warren, Joseph Halbrook, Matthew Halbrook, Napoleon Nixon, Megan Pritchett, Michael Vorce and Jacqueline Vorce. Five of the seven students medaled.

“I am extremely proud of all my students,” Murdock said. “They have worked incredibly hard.”

Murdock opened his taekwondo business in 2000 and started teaching classes in 2003. He began practicing martial arts in 1972 in the small town of Harmony, N.C.

“I got into martial arts after watching David Carradine in the movie ‘Kung Fu,’” he said. “I like the philosophies. I believe martial arts saved my life. It transformed me into a better person, and I think I am called to help save the lives of others through martial arts training. It’s not just about the fighting anymore. Now, it’s about giving these students responsibility and setting goals in life. If they can learn that, then they will be successful in everything they do.”

The goal at Murdock’s Taekwondo USA is to provide a fun and loving family-filled atmosphere where children, teens and adults can learn and practice the true essence of taekwondo: courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

Joseph Halbrook, 9, has been one of Murdock’s students since 2017. He said he had a good time competing at the ATA World Championships.

“I had a lot fun,” he said. “I did forms, sparring and combat.”

Kenneth Warren, 12, also enjoyed his time at the competition. He placed second in combat sparring and forums. Warren said he first learned about martial arts while at a carnival.

“Five or six years ago, I went to this carnival and there were people doing a whole bunch of flips and kicks,” he said. “This woman was handing out cards to come to Murdock’s for a month free. So, I went, and I really liked it. I feel like I have gotten more athletic, and it has been great for my health.”

Murdock’s Taekwondo USA offers special classes for children age 4-6 known as the Tiny Tiger Program. These classes meet three times per week and are limited to 20-30 minutes each session. The K4K, or Karate for Kids program, is for ages 7-13 depending on the individual and his or her needs for self-development. Murdock’s adult program is based on self-development and self-improvement in all areas of their lives.

For more information or to schedule a free intro class, call (618) 452-5425 (KICK) or visit Murdock’s Taekwondo on Facebook.

