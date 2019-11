Jodi Cole, who works as a hospice registered nurse at OSF Saint Anthony’s Homecare and Hospice in Alton, was recently surprised with a $2,000 scholarship to Western Governors University. John Hardin, strategic partnerships manager with WGU, officially presented Cole with the scholarship at her workplace on Oct. 23. Cole is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing from the online nonprofit university.

