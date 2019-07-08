SWIC Police Academy graduates

The Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of Session 138. The SWIC Police Academy is an intensive academic and physical training program designed to prepare recruits to enter a career in law enforcement. It is one of only seven police academies in Illinois.

Graduates include (from left, front row):

Officer Leonard L. Bowen of the Rock Island Police Department

Officer Kelsey A. Bowman of the McLeansboro Police Department

Officer Ethan A. Brinson of the Belleville Police Department

Officer Thomas C. Carlock of the Jacksonville Police Department

Officer Alexander R. DeWall of the East Alton Police Department

Officer Nathan R. Eck of the Flora Police Department – Winner Academic Honors Award

Second row:

Officer Gregory M. Ferguson of the Rock Island Police Department – Winner Defense Tactics Award

Officer Claudia P. Gallegos of the Belleville Police Department

Officer Brandon T. Genenbacher of the Hamilton Police Department

Officer Timothy D. Herink of the Farmington Police Department

Officer Adam S. Heuser of the Madison Police Department

Officer Gary C. Hoaks of the Clifton Police Department

Third row:

Officer Mason T. Ingram of the Waterloo Police Department – Winner Jeremy Chambers Top Gun Firearms Award

Officer Tyler R. Johnson (of Fairmount) of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group

Officer Samantha K. Jones of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department

Officer Andrew R. Krump of the Columbia Police Department

Officer Joshua D. Lee of the Oregon Police Department

Intern Katelyn M. Lucia (of Highland) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board

Officer John P. Lulek of the Arthur Police Department

Officer Jordan M. May (of Collinsville) of the SWIC Public Safety Department– Winner Best Overall in Physical Fitness Award

Fourth row:

Officer Tylor G. McBride of the Litchfield Police Department

Intern Lane G. Messerli (of Greenville) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board

Officer James B. Miller of the Prophetstown Police Department – Winner Most Improved Over all in Physical Fitness Award

Officer Jordan M. Miller of the Belleville Police Department

Officer Joseph R. Myers of the Cahokia Police Department

Officer Raymond J. Navarro of the Burnham Police Department

Officer Justin L. Nollau of the Belleville Police Department

Officer Andrew R. M. Ray of the Flora Police Department – Class President and Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association Most Outstanding Officer Award

Fifth row:

Officer Joel R. Rush of the Belleville Police Department

Officer Cydny T. Saxer of the Jacksonville Police Department

Deputy Jacob M. Seed (of Lawrenceville) of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Intern Scott Waldrup (of Mascoutah) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board

Officer Bryant J. Weaver of the Sesser Police Department

Officer Justin S. Webb of the McLeansboro Police Department

Officer Tyler M. Wildrick of the Havana Police Department

