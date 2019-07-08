SWIC Police Academy graduates

The Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of Session 138. The SWIC Police Academy is an intensive academic and physical training program designed to prepare recruits to enter a career in law enforcement. It is one of only seven police academies in Illinois.
Graduates include (from left, front row):
Officer Leonard L. Bowen of the Rock Island Police Department
Officer Kelsey A. Bowman of the McLeansboro Police Department
Officer Ethan A. Brinson of the Belleville Police Department
Officer Thomas C. Carlock of the Jacksonville Police Department
Officer Alexander R. DeWall of the East Alton Police Department
Officer Nathan R. Eck of the Flora Police Department – Winner Academic Honors Award
Second row:
Officer Gregory M. Ferguson of the Rock Island Police Department – Winner Defense Tactics Award
Officer Claudia P. Gallegos of the Belleville Police Department
Officer Brandon T. Genenbacher of the Hamilton Police Department
Officer Timothy D. Herink of the Farmington Police Department
Officer Adam S. Heuser of the Madison Police Department
Officer Gary C. Hoaks of the Clifton Police Department
Third row:
Officer Mason T. Ingram of the Waterloo Police Department – Winner Jeremy Chambers Top Gun Firearms Award
Officer Tyler R. Johnson (of Fairmount) of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group
Officer Samantha K. Jones of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department
Officer Andrew R. Krump of the Columbia Police Department
Officer Joshua D. Lee of the Oregon Police Department
Intern Katelyn M. Lucia (of Highland) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board
Officer John P. Lulek of the Arthur Police Department
Officer Jordan M. May (of Collinsville) of the SWIC Public Safety Department– Winner Best Overall in Physical Fitness Award
Fourth row:
Officer Tylor G. McBride of the Litchfield Police Department
Intern Lane G. Messerli (of Greenville) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board
Officer James B. Miller of the Prophetstown Police Department – Winner Most Improved Over all in Physical Fitness Award
Officer Jordan M. Miller of the Belleville Police Department
Officer Joseph R. Myers of the Cahokia Police Department
Officer Raymond J. Navarro of the Burnham Police Department
Officer Justin L. Nollau of the Belleville Police Department
Officer Andrew R. M. Ray of the Flora Police Department – Class President and Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association Most Outstanding Officer Award
Fifth row:
Officer Joel R. Rush of the Belleville Police Department
Officer Cydny T. Saxer of the Jacksonville Police Department
Deputy Jacob M. Seed (of Lawrenceville) of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
Intern Scott Waldrup (of Mascoutah) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board
Officer Bryant J. Weaver of the Sesser Police Department
Officer Justin S. Webb of the McLeansboro Police Department
Officer Tyler M. Wildrick of the Havana Police Department