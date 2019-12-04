SWIC students put electrical skills to work at Greater St. Louis Air and Space Museum

× Expand SWIC photo Southwestern Illinois College students from the Industrial Electrician program volunteered their skills at the Greater St. Louis Air and Space Museum in Cahokia. Francisco Calixto of Granite City works on running a new branch circuit that will be used to power the Boeing 707 simulator and other displays.

Southwestern Illinois College students and instructors from the Industrial Electrician program volunteered to help complete needed electrical work at the Greater St. Louis Air and Space Museum in Cahokia.

Students from the Electrical Wiring Principles class, led by SWIC Instructor Brad Clarkson, installed a branch circuit to the museum display jet, formerly owned by Howard Hughes; installed a new display case, repaired and changed existing bulbs and case lights, and restored power to the stairway lights and emergency floodlights. Museum President Mark Nankivil was so impressed with the students’ work he sent personal thank-you emails to the SWIC leadership team.

“This field trip benefited everyone involved, and the entire class displayed professionalism, enthusiasm and craftmanship,” Clarkson said. “Students were broken up into groups and were given an issue to solve, while being supervised. Little to no prior troubleshooting was done and once the issue was found, a discussion followed to determine the most cost-effective way to solve the issue and bring it up to national electrical code.”

Other work included re-running wires for branch circuits, replacing the light at the building entrance and running a new branch circuit that will be used to eventually power the Boeing 707 simulator and other displays.

The students provided their own tools and the museum purchased the parts needed. If other field trips are approved, future electrical classes may seek out additional ways to help the museum or other nonprofits in the community, Clarkson said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand SWIC photo Holly Carter of Granite City works on wiring for the museum entrance.