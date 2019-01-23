Sylvan Learning Center relocates

After purchasing Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville in 2018, owners Misty Menossi and Leonard Rakers immediately started investing in students. They were pleased to inherit an excellent group of educators and excited to equip them with new technology and resources. Since then, they have expanded their staff and curriculum to include not only core reading and math, but additional college prep resources and subjects like chemistry and writing. They are now located at 6A Glen Ed Professional Park in Glen Carbon. For more information, call (618) 656-0500 or email centerdirector@sylvanlearn.net.

