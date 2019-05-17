The ABCs of Alton: High school students teach children history through letter illustrations

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone (Front row) Kaylee E. Pollard, Lexa Browning-Needham, (center) John F. Rogers, Jaquelyn M. Büettner, Mary A. Curvey, Laurin L. Davidson, Derek Van Deusen, (back) Reneé B. Johnson, MacKenzie R. McElyea, Sabrina A. Ward, Aspen Maryah Payge Cook, Sophia M. Smith

Artistic Alton High School students collaborated to illustrate a children’s book about Alton.

“Alton ABC” is a rhyming alphabet picture book designed to inform children about Alton’s history in a fun and visually compelling way. Each letter represents and highlights the city’s places and icons.

This book was a combined effort of Alton High School’s graphic communications classes and Hayner Public Library District in Alton.

Lexa Browning-Needham teaches the graphic communications classes and supervised the book’s production.

“I purposefully sought out this project this year because I knew they had the skills to accomplish this goal, and I wanted to send them off with a great portfolio and something that they could be proud of,” she said.

Reneé B. Johnson of the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library wrote the book, with students providing the illustrations.

“I have an undergrad degree in Russian and Chinese comparative history,” Johnson said. “I love to write and tell stories, concoct interesting things and to figure out the stories of people and places. I really enjoy working with young people in the midst of a learning process.”

The students were hands-on with this project. They created illustrations with pen, ink and watercolors. They used computer programs like Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign and Adobe Photoshop to edit the images. The students are even doing the book-binding.

“It was such a big honor to be able to help work on it and to get that experience of working with graphics,” senior Mary A. Curvey said. “And getting to work with everybody — it was hard, but really worth it in the end.”

“I thought it was a lot of fun and it was a good team-building exercise,” senior Derek Van Deusen said. “It really helped me to work better in a group setting.”

“This was really fun, trying to put everyone’s opinions into one children’s book,” senior MacKenzie R. McElyea said. “I think it will help some kids realize that if they love art then go with it ... take it. That is what we did.”

“It was a big challenge at first trying to mesh everyone’s ideas together, but I think the book really captures all our unique artistic abilities,” junior Kaylee E. Pollard said.

These students were responsible for working on letters in the book that represent different aspects of Alton. Each letter represents the artistic abilities of each students and their collaborative capabilities.

McElyea worked on letters E and K. Sabrina A. Ward worked on C, E, L, R, and S. Aspen Maryah Payge Cook worked on G,O, and V. Sophia M. Smith worked on B,E,Q, and U. John F. Rogers worked on D, Y, and Z. Jaquelyn M. Büettner worked on E, I, M, N, and W. Curvey worked on the title page, back cover and the letters A, F and J. Laurin L. Davidson worked on E, H, T, and U. Van Deusen worked on M and R; Pollard worked on P and X.

The book represents the combined efforts and capabilities of a community, and the project participants acknowledge the assistance of those who helped this book become a reality.

These include the AHS Graphic Design Club; The Jennie D. Hayner Library Association; Kristie Baumgartner, assistant superintendent of the Alton School District; The Alton Education Foundation, AHS Career and Technical Education Department, Valerie at Wordy.com Copyediting, Judie M. Johnson, and Pam Bierman, Beth Philips, George Fuller, and Lacy McDonald of the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library.

