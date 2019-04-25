The art of use: Alton native creates with diverse set of tools

× 1 of 6 Expand photo by Taylor Crone Randy Hausmann and one of his gyotaku paintings × 2 of 6 Expand photo by Taylor Crone Hausmann's drawing of bald eagles × 3 of 6 Expand photo by Taylor Crone The “Stone Carver” pottery figure × 4 of 6 Expand photo by Taylor Crone × 5 of 6 Expand photo by Taylor Crone A painting of a farmhouse that was Hausmann’s childhood home × 6 of 6 Expand photo by Taylor Crone Prev Next

Art can be made from a lot of things. This would be a good representation of Randy Hausmann, an artist with a diverse list of creations and skills.

Hausmann, an Alton native, earned an art degree from the former Southern Illinois University campus in Alton. SIUE had a location in Alton that opened in 1957 before the Edwardsville site was built. The Alton site is now the location of the SIU School of Dental Medicine.

Hausmann always had an eye for art and the ability to create.

“Way back when, it was the thing to have your car pinstriped,” he said. “Well, I did that. I guess I was pretty good at it because these people would come and ask me to do it on their ‘57 Chevy or whatever. That wasn’t what got me started with art, but I always had an ability with the hand-eye. People would say, ‘How do you do that,’ and sometimes it is what is in my mind, but other times it’s the ability to go from here to there. I am mostly self-taught.”

One of Hausmann’s many artistic talents is gyotaku, a traditional Japanese method for printing fish. This originated as a way for fishermen to keeps records of their fish, but over time it became a respected form of art.

“You clean up the fish, and then you put your medium on it,” he said. “On my fish, I use lemon juice to clean the fish of the sliminess. Let it dry; then I pin the fins up, and they stay that way when they dry a bit. Then you take your medium, could be something like oil; then put it on the fish. Then you carefully press the paper on the fish and pull it back. Then you have an image of the fish. I have made mine with oil paints.”

Constructing walking sticks and wood carvings are also among his repertoire. He makes them from wood he gathers from the Mississippi River shore.

“I told someone, ‘Whatever the old Mississippi brings me.’ Whatever it can provide, and I’m going to embellish that.”

Handcrafted jewelry is another one of his skills. He bends and shapes new jewelry out of items like spoons using pliers and a Dremel tool.

“The jewelry I just started out and I make whatever just suits my fancy,” he said. “I saw some people do this one time, and I thought this was pretty neat.”

Pottery and traditional oil painting are also among his skillset. These skills have led to quite a few of his creations being sold at various locations. The jewelry and walking sticks are quite popular at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market during the summer. His wood sculptures have been sold at Knotty By Nature in Grafton. Shirts and postcards featuring his drawings of eagles and his interpretation of the Piasa Bird are sold at places like the Audubon Center at Riverlands in Alton.

Hausmann even has some items that sell outside of Illinois. He sells shirts with the head of a chinook salmon printed on them to the Bonneville Dam gift shop in Cascade Locks, Ore.

Whether an item is sold or not, Hausmann has an impressive set of skills that have allowed him to create a diverse range of art.

