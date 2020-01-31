The gem of genealogy: Researcher identifies 18 Revolutionary War ancestors

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Genealogical researcher Christine Bramstedt with DAR Ninian Edwards chapter regent Terri Hilgendorf

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Membership is open to any woman age 18 or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

The research required to document that lineage is no trivial matter. It often involves many hours of investigating church, legal and government records, as well as conversations with existing family members and examination of cemeteries and resources available via the internet.

No one is more accomplished at that research than 91-year-old Christine Bramstedt. Over the past three decades, she has performed exhaustive research that has resulted in the identification of 18 of her ancestors who qualify as verified participants in the Revolutionary War.

“I’ve always been interested in family history and genealogy,” she says.

She grew up in Kentucky and was intrigued by her father’s stories about their family history.

“I love American history in general,” she says.

Bramstedt lives at Asbury Village in Godfrey. She received her education degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and worked during her professional career as a schoolteacher. She has three sons, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was married to her husband, Karl, for 65 years before his passing.

“My husband, Karl, was extremely helpful,” she says. “We were both retired and could travel any time and anywhere.”

Completing the research to identify a patriot ancestor and qualify for membership in the DAR in 1992, Bramstedt did not stop there. Continuing to investigate her family led to the verification of 17 additional ancestors.

“I like doing the research,” she says.

Terri Hilgendorf is regent of the Ninian Edwards chapter of the DAR. The local chapter, founded in 1912, has 65 members. The national DAR organization this year surpassed 1 million members since its founding.

“She is an expert researcher,” Hilgendorf says of Bramstedt. “Validation requires birth, death and marriage certificates for every generation involved. The work required is quite extensive.”

A proficient computer user, Bramstedt leaves no stone unturned. In addition to having visited courthouses, libraries and cemeteries to access archived records, she has done extensive research on the internet.

“The DAR has a database which is very helpful,” she says.

Bramstedt says one of the challenges in validating heritage is there is no standard method for the research process. Along with researching documents and records, she has spent a great deal of time talking to relatives and attending family reunions to get leads and additional information. She says family Bibles are often another source of lineage information.

“You just have to follow the information,” she says.

She is quick to point out not all patriots of the Revolutionary War fought in the conflict.

“Many supported the effort in other ways, such as providing supplies,” she says. “Those loyal to the revolutionary effort were required to take an oath of allegiance.”

Hilgendorf says the DAR provides an outlet for people like Bramstedt.

“Many members have not identified nearly that many ancestors but have still done extensive research,” she says. “The process can be very complex.”

Bramstedt says the DAR is strict about the required paperwork.

“You have to have proof, not just hearsay,” she says.

She has identified more patriots in her family but lacks some piece of documentation that keeps her from making a complete connection.

The work is a labor of love for Bramstedt. She says that much like today’s politics, there were differences in the country then.

“There were loyalists who didn’t want the new country. I had loyalists in my family, too,” she explains. “But I thank God for our wonderful patriots who won our freedom. God bless America!”

