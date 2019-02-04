The shadow knows

photo by Taylor Crone photo by Taylor Crone photo by Taylor Crone photo by Taylor Crone photo by Taylor Crone

Photos by Taylor Crone

WHAT: Fourth annual Groundhog Day Celebration

WHEN: Feb. 2

WHERE: Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St.

WHY: Murray the groundhog, a rescue from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center, has seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, despite milder temperatures. The wildlife center teamed with local government leaders to make Murray’s prediction official, including Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin, Hartford Mayor Jim Hickerson, Elsah Mayor Mike Pitchford, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire, state Rep. Monica Bristow, Roxana Village President Marty Reynolds and Great Rivers and Routes President and CEO Brett Stawar. Free refreshments and a chainsaw-carving demonstration with Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art were other highlights of the event.