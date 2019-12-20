The world according to Fuzz

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson South Roxana native Harold “Fuzz” Barton ran Barton Construction with his brother and helped design and build houses in Roxana and Hartford.

photo by Denny Patterson Barton built a coffee table to display sand and seashells from his travels in Florida.

If you live in Hartford, Roxana or Wood River, you more than likely know Harold Barton — nickname, Fuzz.

“I had that nickname since I was a little kid,” he said. “My dad cut my hair so short and everybody started teasing me and called me Fuzz and it stuck with me. I enjoy it.”

Barton, 82, was born and raised in South Roxana. As a child, he worked with his father, who owned Barton Lumber.

“I started working with my dad as soon as I was old enough to do anything,” he said. “I was probably 12-13 years old. I started out by working at the store in South Roxana, then later we started building houses. I was a carpenter then, but when that started to slow down over the next few years, my brother and I went into a construction business where we did roadwork, sewer work and different kinds of heavy equipment construction work.”

Unfortunately, Barton Lumber burned down in an electrical fire in the mid-‘60s, but his passion never died. Barton designed and built homes throughout Roxana and Hartford, including his current home, which he constructed in 1987 with his son.

“My son Matthew was 17 at the time and he helped me build this house,” he said. “He was in a craft program at Wood River High School, so he would bring some of his school buddies out on the weekend and they would help also.”

Matthew lives in Alton and owns Berco Construction.

Growing up in a small community, Barton has always preferred small towns over cities. For a couple years, he was a building inspector for Hartford.

“I like a small community because you know the mayor, village workers and everybody personally,” he said.

Outside of building and design, Barton was in the Army for six years and spent 18 months in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was married to his devoted wife, Emma Jean, for 52 years until her death from multiple sclerosis in 2014. In addition to Matthew, they have a daughter, Stephanie, who lives in Washington state.

Although Barton is retired, he still likes to be active and work on projects.

“The project I am working on now, I took out my glass sliding doors and put a window there because I got flooded three years ago,” he said. “So, I am raising it up where it won’t flood again.”

Back in Barton’s younger days, he loved to water ski and was a member of the Alton Water Ski Club. Barton also loved to go on bike rides with his wife, and they would participate in the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s MS 150 Ride. But some of his most cherished memories are his travels to Florida.

“Emma Jean and I loved traveling to Sanibel Island,” he said. “When she got to where she couldn’t walk well, I bought a motor home and that’s how we would travel. I installed a lift on it to lift her up into the motor home so that made things a littler easier for her. We would go down to Sanibel Island for 2-3 months sometimes, but when she got worse, we would go for maybe a month or so. When she passed, I sold the motor home and now I go down there and stay in a condo on the beach.”

Nowadays, Barton enjoys the company of a lady friend and they work on 1,000-piece puzzles, going out to eat and riding along the Great River Road.

As for Barton’s health, he is going through chemo for t-cell lymphoma.

“I feel great, but I got kind of overcooked from radiation on my arm,” he said. “So, I have to have a sleeve on once a week to keep the infection out. I have been on three different chemos, and we are hoping this third one will work, but it hasn’t shown much progress.”

No matter what, Barton has no intention on slowing down.

“I’ve got too many things I want to still accomplish,” he said. “I want to just enjoy life.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter