The world comes to Alton

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Small Town — Big World

WHEN: Saturday, May 4

WHERE: Downtown Alton

WHY: The third annual event, organized by Alton Main Street, celebrated a variety of cultures with elements of ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities. A passport directed attendees on a self-guided cultural exploration, with a display of Alton’s rich black history by the YWCA of Alton, a Meet A Muslim discussion hosted by the Center for American Islamic Relations; Native American culture and spirituality at It’s Raining Zen; and Mexican and Mayan clothing on display at Little Mexico among the offerings at the event. “An international event has been one of the most requested activities we’ve heard from the public, and Alton Main Street is thrilled to be able to provide the framework to bring everyone together,” Executive Director Sara McGibany said.

