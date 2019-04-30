'They have help for us': Riverbend Head Start keeps focus on family

× Expand Riverbend Head Start program participants, from left, Etornam, Efakornam, and Edinam, are three of the many area children benefiting from the organization's work in the community.

At a Health Services Advisory Committee meeting last year, Dzifa Kraka learned about postnatal depression, what it is and the signs to look for in new mothers who might be experiencing it.

It was beneficial for her as a member of the committee, which helps Riverbend Head Start & Family Services to make decisions about health services and strengthens the communities where Head Start families live, but it carried extra interest because she was pregnant at the time.

“I learned a lot about postnatal depression, being able to hear other people’s stories, being able to know the signs to look out for,” she said. “They have help available for us at Riverbend Head Start. It’s very beneficial.”

A helping hand

The agency, which has its roots in Alton but also has locations in Bethalto, Granite City, Edwardsville and Collinsville, is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty or challenged with special circumstances with an early childhood education. Riverbend Head Start’s stated mission is to enable children and families to develop the positive skills to meet life’s challenges.

Kraka, who along with sitting on the health advisory committee is also a member of the agency’s governing board and the parent-ran policy council board, said Riverbend Head Start helps the community “in so many ways.” For her, the biggest help has been the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which have benefited each of her children: Edinam, 6, was enrolled in center-based programming, but now she’s in kindergarten; Elornam, 4, was enrolled in Early Head Start, but is now in center-based programming; and both Etornam, 3, and 3-month-old Efakornam are currently enrolled in the Early Head Start program.

“The very best thing I think they do is kindergarten readiness,” she said. “That is how I benefit from it. They try to teach them letters, numbers, colors, shapes, and they set goals to meet every time they come (to our house). They teach potty training, how to help them emotionally, also helping them use words to express how they feel. And I think that helps them a lot to get ready for kindergarten.”

Families with a child ages birth through 5 years old qualify for Head Start and Early Head Start if they are living at 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, have a child with a disability or are involved with the Department of Children and Family Services. The agency also enrolls pregnant moms into our Early Head Start program.

Along with the kindergarten preparedness and the refinement of fine and gross motor skills, children enrolled in Head Start programs also receive health and dental exams. The program is a comprehensive one, working with the families on nutrition, unemployment, education challenges and more.

Parents in Head Start programs are encouraged to volunteer in classrooms and are taught to become their child’s first teacher.

“What we do in the classroom won’t go very far if we don’t build the same approach in the home,” said Riverbend Head Start President and CEO Gene Howell.

Focus on mental health

In working to grow and expand their offerings, Riverbend Head Start has turned a greater focus to becoming a trauma-informed agency, Mental Health Manager Melanie Moore said.

“We realize that there is a lot of trauma out there and that along with that goes some very specific behaviors and issues, and we want to give everyone the kind of support that they need,” she said.

The agency administers Adverse Childhood Experience Studies (ACES) to learn more about the potential early childhood trauma in clients. The higher the ACES score, the more likely the child is to have a whole range of medical, behavioral, physical issues later in life, including a predisposition to smoking, drug use, alcoholism, severe obesity, diabetes, depression, heart disease, cancer and more.

“What we are seeing is, this tends to be generational -- the mother’s mother had trauma, and the mother had trauma … it just keeps going from generation to generation,” Moore said. “The best you can do is give your client a sense of security. They need to have a sense of trust. They need to have predictability in their life.”

The month of May shines a spotlight on mental health, with the month designated as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The big thing for us with child abuse and neglect is to build awareness of the number,” Howell said. “We believe a lot of cases go unreported or are unknown.”

For more information on services or programs, visit www.riverbendfamilies.org or call 618-463-5946.