Tidying up: Riverbend resale shop benefits from cleaning craze

Life can get quite busy and quite hectic. This can lead to the home being cluttered, unorganized and brimming with items that aren’t needed anymore.

So, what can be done about it?

Marie Kondo is an organizing consultant and recently became something of a cult celebrity with her show on Netflix, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” Her show has taken the nation by storm and has encouraged people to declutter their homes and their lives.

She has created an approach to organizing the home called the “KonMari method.” It is about tackling your clutter category by category, rather than room by room.

A few tips include making sure everything has a place, and to store items vertically. It’s best to have a consistent place where you keep items like coats, purses, or shoes. Arranging items vertically can save space while being more visually appealing and allow items to be chosen more efficiently.

The ultimate goal with this “KonMari method” is to have a home full of items that bring joy and happiness.

But what is to be done with all the clutter that needs to be removed from your home?

Donating to local thrift and donation shops is a great way to declutter your home and be environmentally friendly. It extends the life of perfectly usable items, and those items won’t end up in a landfill or possibly alongside the road or in a river.

Besides being environmentally friendly, many donation- and thrift shops sell these clothes and furniture at accessible prices to people in need.

Beverly Farm is a planned community in Godfrey with almost 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities. A resale shop at Beverly Farm benefits the residents, in multiple ways.

“The shop is two-fold. It provides an income back into Beverly Farm and it provides our residents a place to shop that can’t afford to shop at a place like Walmart. We get really nice donations. It’s women’s clothes that we sell the most of,” said Sandy Ferris, the business operations director of Beverly Farm. “We have clothes, shoes, and whatever comes in the back door. We have volunteers that come in and sort and wash, then get those items out on the racks.”

Marie Kondo and her show have even had a local impact on the community and the resale shop.

“I put an ad on social media after the Marie Kondo show came out on Netflix, letting people know to come in with their stuff, and it worked,” said Cody Hinkle, the Beverly Farm marketing director.

Sometimes, the resale shop receives unusable items. However, they do all they can to use every item donated, even if they are unable to put those items in the shop.

“With sheets, towels, and blankets that we can’t sell, we still wash those and take them to local animal shelters,” Ferris said. “We try to make sure everything that is donated has a use.”

Many items, including clothes, furniture, toys and books, are accepted for donation. Items that are not accepted include televisions and mattresses.

Call (618) 466-1187 or visit the Beverly Farm website, http://www.beverlyfarm.org/page/the-businesses-of-beverly-farm/, for more information. Beverly Farm Resale Shop is located at 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey.