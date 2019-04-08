What’s fresh at La Vista farm? Everything, naturally

× Expand Photo by Dusti Ingles La Vista CSA farmer Phill Beile talks to students from Alton High School’s Agriculture Science program about how to clean produce and get orders ready for shareholders.

You’ll find a veritable rainbow of colors and a range of flavors in the produce at La Vista Farm: dark green kale, tomatoes tasting of summer, sweet and crisp carrots and purple beets.

Grown over the span of three seasons without the use of synthetic or chemical pesticides or fertilizers, these vegetables have a just-picked freshness. That’s because they aren’t wrapped in plastic and transported hundreds of miles to your table. They’re grown on a small farm in Godfrey.

La Vista is a community-supported agriculture farm that has been in operation since 2001, when the first acre was planted on the property of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate on Levis Lane. Today, the farm has six acres where a variety of produce is planted, harvested and enjoyed from mid-May to late October, including a U-Pick section with a blackberry patch, herbs and cut flowers.

In a community-supported farm model, a full-time farmer manages the farm. Organizational responsibilities are overseen by a core group of volunteers and shares of the harvest are sold pre-season to area families and individuals.

“Being a part of La Vista CSA is a win for everyone,” said Susan Murray, who’s been a member for six years. “I get delicious, fresh produce. The farmer earns a living in our community. The environment is spared chemicals and the carbon footprint of transporting vegetables.”

For an additional cost, a limited number of spring greens shares are offered each year. The popular share provides one pound of delicate greens a week for five weeks. New this fall will be a similar cold-weather share.

“People seem to like the spring share so we’re going to try a cold-season share,” said Phill Beile. The post-season share will consist of sturdier greens such as kale and spinach, as well as other hardy vegetables like sweet potatoes.

Beile apprenticed at La Vista several years before moving into the position of head farmer in 2017. He has new ideas for the farm, along with a new core group to help.

“We have a completely rebuilt core group, energetic people with a lot of good ideas,” he said.

La Vista hasn’t had a stand at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market before, but this year Beile hopes to get out to the market with the help of his partner, Sara Blasioli, and members of the core group.

“It pays to develop those reliable connections with a farmer so you know where you’re getting your vegetables from. La Vista has a long-standing reputation for quality organic, sustainable produce,” said Beile.

This year, he hopes to add white and black tomatoes and mini sweet peppers to the fields, and sees micro-greens in the farm’s future.

Partnerships can be mutually beneficial to all parties involved. Beile has forged two that he hopes will help with some of his challenges – promoting La Vista with all it has to offer, and getting volunteers out to the farm to help in the fields.

On April 14, Beile will co-host a workshop with Eric and Crystal Stevens, owners of Flourish. The two were La Vista’s farmers from 2010-2016. He hopes it will be just the first of many coordinated events held on the farm. The other partnership is with Alton High School’s chapter of Future Farmers of America.

“I thought we’d have two or three kids interested in going,” said Dusti Ingles, the agriculture science teacher at AHS and one of the club’s sponsors. When 14 students signed up, she had to arrange for a school van.

“It was very educational,” said Emily Carter, a junior and the chapter secretary. “I learned that they don’t use chemicals and are environmentally friendly.”

Ingles said there will be trips out to La Vista during the school year but that could carry over to summer, too.

“A big part of FFA is community service. La Vista is tied in with the community and education,” she said. “They’ll learn a lot.”

“I would definitely go back. I count it as a 10/10 experience,” said sophomore Katelynn Budde.

What you need to know

Two or more people can purchase a share and divide the produce. For more information visit http://www.lavistacsa.org or search for @LaVistaCSA on Facebook.