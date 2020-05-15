While the parade passes by

Ann Larson (left) and Rita Cooke hold up signs for the residents of Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy (the former Eunice Smith Home) during a parade Friday afternoon that passed along the east side and the front of the building. There were 25 cars in the parade, which was led by an Alton Police Department squad car and trailed by an Alton Fire Department truck. Approximately 40 AMRT residents sat out on a nice afternoon to wave at friends and relatives, whose opportunity to visit their loved ones has been almost eliminated the past two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter