Winter tradition in Godfrey

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: The 15th annual Snowflake Festival

WHEN: Dec. 6

WHERE: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey

WHY: Families bundled up and headed to the park for the free event, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, getting photos with Santa, enjoying hot chocolate and cookies, taking carriage rides through the park, and more. The festival is also a chance for the village to collect toys for the Toys for Tots drive.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter