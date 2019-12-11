Winter tradition in Godfrey

photo by JD Jennings
WHAT: The 15th annual Snowflake Festival
WHEN: Dec. 6
WHERE: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey
WHY: Families bundled up and headed to the park for the free event, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, getting photos with Santa, enjoying hot chocolate and cookies, taking carriage rides through the park, and more. The festival is also a chance for the village to collect toys for the Toys for Tots drive.