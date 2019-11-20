Zion Bethalto’s preschool hosts grandparents for special day

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Grandparents Day is an annual highlight for preschool children at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto. This year, more than 200 grandparents joined their grandchildren Nov. 13 at the school for crafts, story time, games and other activities.

A special musical performance featured students from Zion’s kindergarten playing handbells. Each preschool class performed a Thanksgiving song. Other popular activities included a Scholastic book fair with age-appropriate materials, bingo games, crafts and hands-on STEM learning.

“Zion Lutheran School truly made this a great event,” Dawn Knosher, a Bethalto grandparent and retired educator, said. “The chapel service was child-appropriate, and every child in the preschool and kindergarten participated. I was so delighted to share this event with my grandson.”

“Grandparents Day gave me a great opportunity to meet the many caring teachers, aides and staff who teach children about the love of God in Jesus,” Bethalto grandfather Bruce Dorris said. “Our son attended Zion Lutheran School from age 3 through grade 8, and our hope is that his son will do the same.”

One of the largest preschools in the Metro East, Zion’s preschool serves more than 120 children, ages 3 and 4, and their families. With a Christian focus in all aspects of learning, teachers lead students in hands-on activities, social interactions, beginning academic skills, and artistic expression. In a safe, family-oriented environment, children build confidence and curiosity in relating with the world around them.

“Grandparents Day 2019 at Zion was a joy-filled day,” Preschool Director Sarah Koch said. “I enjoyed seeing the children show off their school to their grandparents, and seeing the support and love the children have from their grandparents.”

For more information, visit http://zlsbethalto.org, call (618) 377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org.

