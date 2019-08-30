Zion graduate serving in Coast Guard’s Honor Guard

Karly Schley — a Wood River resident and graduate of Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto — was 1 of only 13 women in her group of 100 recruits for the Coast Guard in 2017. Today, she is 1 of the 115 who serve in the Coast Guard’s Honor Guard, based in Washington, D.C.

Schley’s recent assignments include:

Standing guard during the funeral of President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol

Sleeping in a tent on the beach at Normandy, France, before the 75th anniversary observance of the World War II event

Marching in the Fourth of July Parade on the streets of Washington, D.C.

Serving at the 9/11 observance at the Pentagon with Vice President Michael Pence

Participating in Honor Flights for veterans to visit the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

Plus assignments in California, Alabama, New York’s Staten Island, and Canada

Schley was a student at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto from preschool until graduating from eighth grade.

“My memory work as a Zion student helped me tremendously in boot camp,” she said. “As a recruit, I had a lot to memorize and had to recite on command at any time. That was easy for me.”

Her teachers were also important to her during her time at Zion.

“Mrs. Amanda Densmore, my fifth-grade teacher at Zion, is a big influence on my life,” she added. “She’s a very good teacher, and always made learning interesting and kept my attention.

“In the Coast Guard, I serve alongside people of many different faiths and in places with different faith traditions,” she said. “My Christian foundation that developed at Zion Lutheran School will always anchor me.

“My Zion friends are my friends for life,” she adds. “I wouldn’t trade my Zion educational experience for any other.”

For more information, visit http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at (618) 377-5507 or schooloffice@zlsbethalto.org.

