Zion Lutheran graduate is post-doctoral fellow at Northwestern

× Expand Deanna Tiek

Deanna Tiek learned about caring for others as a student at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto. Today, she is excelling in both her professional career and her work with homelessness outreach programs.

Born and raised in Bethalto, Tiek is a post-doctoral fellow in the Neurology Department at Northwestern University in Chicago.

“My strong foundation that began at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, from preschool through grade 8, helped make this possible,” she said.

She credits the influence of her teachers — especially Trella Helmkamp, Sandra Balsters, Ken Sankey and Lorinda Sankey — for her professional and personal successes. Balsters continues to keep up with Tiek’s progress and sends her letters to encourage her in her love of God and science.

At Zion Bethalto, Tiek helped to collect coats and gloves for the homeless in East St. Louis, and even went along some days to help distribute them. This was the beginning of her lifelong passion for homelessness outreach.

Educational achievements launch research career

After graduating as a valedictorian from Zion Bethalto, Tiek went on to attend Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville. While there, she excelled academically and agot involved with homelessness outreach programs. After graduating as a valedictorian, she received a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

At Vanderbilt, she appreciated the university’s focus on outreach and immersive projects. A double major in biology and Spanish, with a minor in chemistry, she used her knowledge of Spanish to volunteer as a translator at a local health clinic. She also continued to work with homelessness organizations and helped with English as a second language classes. During her time at Vanderbilt, Deanna logged countless volunteering hours while maintaining her academic success. After graduation, she was accepted to Georgetown University for her doctorate program in tumor biology.

Focusing on cancer research

At Georgetown, Tiek worked with Dr. Rebecca Riggins to gain a better understanding of drug-resistant glioblastomas (brain cancer). On the weekends, she was involved with her church and a small group there. She continued to do outreach through homelessness programs and volunteer at soup kitchens.

Throughout her time at Georgetown, she received 13 personal grants, including the F99/K00 Transition grant that is awarded to only 24 people per year and pays for six years of pre-doctoral to post-doctoral funding. Part of her learning process with this grant was presenting her work on DNA and RNA changes in drug-resistant brain cancers at a 2019 conference in Italy.

The grant also made it possible for her to begin her current post-doctoral fellowship with Dr. Shi-Yuan Cheng at Northwestern, where she is continuing her work on novel therapeutic targets for drug-resistant brain cancers. She also continues her work with homelessness programs in Chicago.

“My parents, Steve and Nancy Tiek, as well as my friends and great teachers, have positively influenced my life in so many ways,” Deanna said. “They are a big part of this success story. Most importantly, I thank God for keeping me close to Him and for the paths He has made possible.”

For more information, visit the school’s website, call (618) 377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter