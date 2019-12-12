Zion Lutheran students learn by doing at Science and History Fair

× Expand Seventh-grader August Frankford of Bethalto received the Principal’s Award as special recognition for his science project, The Potability of Water, in Zion Lutheran School’s 2019 Science and History Fair.

Students at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto participated in the school’s annual Science and History Fair. Open to all students, this year’s event featured research projects from students in grades 5 through 8, as well as in a special category for grades 1 through 4.

All students prepared displays to present their projects to families, friends, teachers, and church members. Students in grades 7 and 8 also delivered oral presentations and answered questions from their peers and panel of judges.

Recipients of the Principal’s Award for outstanding achievement were August Frankford, son of Eric and Erin Frankford of Bethalto; and Haleigh Knipping, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Knipping of Worden.

“Students continue to come up with new ways to present their topics and display their information,” said Beth Huffman, grade 7 and upper grades literature and history teacher. “Their projects always teach me something new.”

For more information, visit http://zlsbethalto.org, call (618) 377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org.

