St. Mary's announces honor rolls

St. Mary’s Middle School Honors Q-3

Sixth-grade high honor roll

Marian Elmendorf

Maya Stephan

Alyssa Coles

Grace Schwegel

Michael Anderson

William Fahnestock

Sarah Hart

Drew Hawley

Tyler Roth

Elliotte Williams

Jack Lombardi

Nicholas Koeller

Amos Brass

Abigail Davis

Julia Behrmann

Sixth-grade honor roll

Jason Curry

Adam Elik

Kennedy Eveans

Adam Richards

Luke Curry

Rodger Zawodniak

Kannon Kamp

Hannah Hennesey

Ben Yungling

Seventh-grade high honor roll

Tucker Gehrig

Augustus Livingstone

Nicholas Sanders

Aaron Wooten

Abigail Ross

Abigail Taylor

Lawson Bell

Caleb Thomeczek

Avery Williams

Ava Certa

Seventh-grade honor roll

Alexander Siatos

Alec Schmieder

Christopher Horn

Elizabeth Wills

Peter Walch

Genesis Showers

Madeline Wade

Brody Bechtold

Morgan Hornsey

Madison Honke

Shelby Ketterer

Eighth-grade high honor roll

Hayley Williams

Andrew Roth

Katy Yungling

Hanna Marshall

Rachel Rummerfield

Brody Hendricks

Lilian Thaxton

Samantha Hentrich

Kylie Murray

Francis Prediger

Elizabeth Phipps

Ryan McNamee

Ava Bartosiak

Aela Scruggs

Eighth-grade honor roll

Charlie Fahnestock

Caroline Stephan

Kailey Vickrey

Rolen Eveans

Kelsey Wittman

Hudson McCowan

Emma Lenhardt

Christian Maag

Madeline Cooke

Karly Reiter

Cameron Cochran

Catherine Rea

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter