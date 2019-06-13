Summer Research Academy registering students age 14-17

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Environmental Science Summer Research Academy is registering students age 14-17 for a free environmental and research learning opportunity.

The academy will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21, in the Science East building on campus. Register at SIUESTEMCenter.org/environmental-science-summer-research-academy.

SIUE’s Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach is co-hosting the Summer Research Academy with the Department of Environmental Sciences. Participants will conduct research on how insect populations react to pesticide treatments. They will collect data, analyze results, and present their interpretation in a symposium.

Students will need to provide their own transportation and should bring lunches or lunch money each day.

For more information, contact the STEM Center at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu.

