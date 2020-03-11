Surgical focus

Lamika Henley (center) of the Surgical Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month for March. She was congratulated March 11 by AMH President Dave Braasch (left) and SCU manager Jamie Bock. “I’ve only been at AMH for a short period of time and already Lamika is standing out to me,” Bock said. “She is always very pleasant and helpful. She is eager to help her co-workers and always has a smile on her face. Her patients often tell me how wonderful she is to them. Also, as I have been completing discharge calls, she is almost always mentioned. Since I have been here, I have heard the staff have nothing but nice things to say about her and they are always telling me how she helped them out. She really does stand out as not only a wonderful nurse but a wonderful person.”

