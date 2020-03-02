Tax season offers valuable insight, financial coach says

BLAKE HARRIS Harris

Can getting money back on your taxes be a bad thing? While tax season often seems painful, sometimes it can offer important insight. For anyone in debt, getting a big refund can be a signal you might benefit from making some changes.

“A tax refund feels great, but better awareness of where your money is going can often save people in debt a lot of money,” said Luke Harris, owner of Harris Financial Coaching, dedicated to providing person-to-person support of all those wanting to get out of debt and build wealth.

Harris is working to educate people about how using income to pay off debt, instead of having it held by the government with no interest, is costing a lot of area residents money. Besides paying interest on debt that could have been paid off, a big check makes it tempting to overspend.

Harris was certified last year as a Ramsey Preferred Coach and has started a new company, Harris Financial Coaching. He is now using his MBA from Saint Louis University, 30 years of corporate marketing for AT&T and Ralston Purina, 9 years as a small business owner, and 12 years fighting poverty with St. Vincent DePaul Society to give people the support they need to get out of debt and start building wealth.

“As a volunteer, I have seen hundreds of area families find emergency assistance for rent, water, electric and other vital services,” Harris said. “I want to be able to help them avoid being in that situation in the first place.”

To do that, he went through the certification program with nationally renowned financial adviser Dave Ramsey. The training taught him to empower people to take charge of their money. Besides offering personal finance coaching, he enjoys helping people find work they love and live on that salary.

While the coaching is a business for which he gets paid, Harris speaks for free to high school students, churches and civic groups on personal finance topics, including debt-free degrees. Anyone can go to the Harris Financial website and sign up for a free 15-minute phone call to ask questions at no charge: https://ramseycoach.com/harrisfinancialcoaching.

“While each tax situation is different and you need to consult your own accountant, if you want to get out of debt, support is available,” Harris said. “It breaks my heart to see so many people feel desperately alone in their struggle when resources are available to help.”

To get free financial tips, visit www.facebook.com/harrisfinancialcoaching/.

