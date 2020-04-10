Teaching experience prepares SIUE students to adapt

The educational experience looks a bit different these days, as current and prospective teachers transition to online learning environments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Southern Illinois University Edwardsville seniors completing their student teaching requirements, the ability to adapt, support and overcome may be their biggest lessons learned this semester. Not only are they adjusting their commitments and schedules, they’re also working hard to ensure their students are receiving adequate communication, instruction and mental health support.

“Student teaching has been quite the adventure so far,” said Tyler Herron, a senior double-majoring in English, with a major concentration in secondary English language arts, and theater history, literature and criticism. Herron is a student teacher at O’Fallon Township High School, the Milburn Campus, where he works with ninth-grade students.

“The main challenge with remote online learning is communication,” he said. “By this grade, students haven’t developed an understanding of how essential e-communication is. Emailing or instant messaging is the main way we communicate with each other. You never know when students will respond, either because they seldom check their email or because they may not always have access to internet.”

Herron hosted a mental health check-in on Zoom for his students, after realizing that online instruction misses the face-to-face interactions with students that help him gauge emotions and mental health, especially with regard to how they’re handling this new situation.

“I want to continue to create a safe space for students to freely think and behave,” he said. “I don’t have the luxury to informally check on them after class or joke around with them as they walk down the hall. It’s something I didn’t realize I closely relied on until now.”

“The first mental health check-in went wonderfully,” Herron added. “As soon as a student joined with video, everyone’s faces smiled. When I asked if we should do another one, there was an overwhelming amount of positive feedback. As an educator, you develop a bond to the population you are shaping. When you don’t see them for a few weeks, your mind can play nasty games on you, making you wonder ‘How are they doing?’ ‘Are they eating?’ or ‘I hope they are finding ways to take care of themselves.’”

Herron is not alone in his unprecedented student teaching experience. Program faculty from the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior and the College of Arts and Sciences are working hard to ensure teacher candidates’ success and providing support.

“During this emergency situation, I have adjusted my support of student teachers to be more individualized,” said Jessica Krim, associate professor and chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning and secondary education program director. “I immediately scheduled individual Zoom meetings with each student to check in, making sure they are healthy and doing well, and that they are adjusting to the new requirements demanded of them as they finish their student teaching placements.”

“Our instruction of student teachers depends upon our ability to respond to what our community schools are doing, and to create assignments that support and supplement learning for our students, so that they are provided with as many skills as possible prior to graduation,” she added.

“Dr. Krim, as well as Dr. Jill Anderson in the College of Arts and Sciences, have constantly remained in communication with us,” Herron said. “They are continually reminding us to reach out if we need help or guidance, and are actively trying to modify their instruction to help us succeed. Even though there are a lot of unknowns, both of them have bent over backward to make sure we are getting the necessary information we need to graduate.”

“Even under the best of circumstances, we want to keep the lines of communication open,” said Jill K. Anderson, professor and assistant chair in the Department of English Language and Literature and secondary English education program director. “While incredibly rewarding, student teaching is also difficult and stress-inducing.”

Over SIUE’s spring break, when it became clear that schools across Illinois would move entirely online, Anderson sent an initial email check-in with all of the information she had at the time.

“I could feel the tension rising,” she said. “I didn’t want our current class of student teachers to worry that their graduate and licensure would be compromised.”

“We’ve been using SIUE email for formal announcements and the Messenger app and texting to keep informal communication flowing,” Anderson added. “I know everyone is anxious, and my colleague Dr. Heather Johnson and I enjoy chatting back and forth with the English student teachers. We don’t have all the answer, but we’re happy to chime in!”

Both of Herron’s cooperating teachers, Caitlyn Shearman and Kristen Schuhardt, are SIUE alumnae, each having earned a bachelor’s in English with secondary English education licensure in 2014. As they navigate the situation themselves, they’ve been extremely supportive of Herron’s efforts, as well.

“Tyler and I check in almost each day via text or email,” Schuhardt said. “This situation will prepare him for his future, because the world of education is always changing. We are incorporating more technology and dealing with more obstacles each year. This experience will ensure he is always prepared for whatever the classroom throws his way.”

“Tyler is rising to the occasion with using technology in new ways,” Shearman added. “He is leading instruction on utilizing the app FlipGrid in our speech class, and using that app as a way for students to record required speeches for class. Although this is not what any of us envisioned for his student teaching experience, we are all making it work in the best ways we can.”

A kind-hearted and motivated teacher candidate, Herron notes his salutation to every email includes reminding his students to stay healthy and wash their hands. No matter the challenges, and despite his own pressures, he is committed to putting his students first — a trait that confirms his calling as an educator.

“School is important, but students need to take care of themselves first and foremost,” he said.

