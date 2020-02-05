The Loading Dock offers Couple’s Skate on Valentine’s Day

Grab your sweetie – or your bestie – and join The Loading Dock for its fifth annual Couple’s Skate on Valentine’s Day. Lace up your skates, get cozy on their comfy couches, or roast s’mores by the fire. The event will take place from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The fee is $25 and includes admission and skate rental for two guests.

“This special event is open to any two people, not just couples,” said Afton Hughes, event coordinator at The Loading Dock. “This is always a popular daddy-daughter date and a fun girls’ nights out.”

In addition to the Couple’s Skate, The Loading Dock will be open Saturday through Monday (President’s Day).

For more information, contact (618) 786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

