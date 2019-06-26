The Nature Institute offering family events this summer

× Expand A scene at The Nature Institute in Godfrey

Summer is upon us, the days are longer, and it’s time to get outside. Join The Nature Institute for a range of outdoor activities this summer that provide opportunities to learn, grow, and connect to the great outdoors for the whole family.

Free

Moonlight Hikes — Discover the sights and sounds of nature at the peak of the full moon. Meet at TNI Talahi Lodge; hike leaves at 8:30 p.m. Please register online; 50 people maximum.

July 16, Aug. 15, Sept. 13, Oct. 13, Nov. 12, Dec. 11

Heartland Prairie Walks — Explore the blooming plants of the 60-acre Heartland Prairie, off Illinois 140, across from Gordon Moore Park in Alton, at 5:30 pm every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, walk begins around 6 p.m.

June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22

Astronomy Association Meeting — The public is invited to attend the TNI Astronomy Association meeting to observe and record constellations and view astronomical events on the third Thursday evening of the month – summer months 8:30 p.m. at Mississippi Sanctuary

June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 (ongoing, check website or Facebook for times for fall season)

Expert-led Hikes – Monthly hikes led by experts around region, check website or Facebook

Fee-based

Discovery Day Camp sessions run weekly and there are still spots open in two upcoming camps:

Ages 6-9, Marvelous Mammals, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8-12 ($200)

Campers learn the remarkable traits and adaptations that make mammals the masters of their environment.

Ages 3-6 (potty-trained only), Habitats are Hip, 8:30 a.m. to noon July 22-26 ($140)

Come think like an animal and discover the critters hiding in plain sight. Find out which species are on the prowl, which are clever in the way they escape, and how all the living things around us are connected.

The Nature Institute is a nonprofit conservation organization that fosters an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. To learn more about TNI and its events, visit the website or Facebook.

