Tops in water treatment

The U. S. Steel wastewater facility in Granite City won a Best Operated Wastewater Treatment Works award from the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency nominated the facility for the award. The facility was one of three nominated from more than 1,500 statewide. The award’s purpose is to emphasize the relationship between adequate wastewater treatment and clean water, according to a letter from the association. The association awarded U.S. Steel employees with a trophy, seen here with David Miller, the association’s executive director; and facility operators Jake Springman and Rich Turner.

