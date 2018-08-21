Trampoline park to host Cub Scouts sign-up event

GLEN CARBON | Cahokia Mounds District of Boy Scouts of America will host a Cub Scout Sign-Up Night from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the newly renovated Altitude Trampoline Park, 91 Foundation Drive. Cub Scouts is a year-round program that offers fun activities that promote character and leadership development.

Anyone who signs up for Scouts at the park will enjoy a free hour of jumping. Siblings and family members of the newly registered Scout can also join in on the fun with a discounted ticket price of $10.

“Joining Scouts on Aug. 28 gives our newest Scouts the opportunity to begin their adventure in a fun environment while fostering fellowship and friendship,” District Director Kevin Buhr said. “We are excited about this event and appreciate Altitude’s support of our program.”

Scouts have recently announced exciting new programs. The Family Scouting program is now open to boys and girls. By welcoming both girls and boys into the program, even more youths will have access to the character development and values-based leadership Scouting promises. The Scout Me In campaign features girls, as well as boys, in its iconic Cub Scout program for the first time. Starting this summer, all kids are invited to say “Scout Me In,” as they join the fun, adventure and character-building opportunities found in Cub Scouts.

The Lion Scout program is taking effect for the 2018-2019 program year. Lion Scouts is a fun introduction to the Scouting program for kindergarten-age youths eager to get going. Lions go on adventures with their adult partners and other Lions every month. This program introduces youths and their families to Scouting and the outdoors as it builds a foundation of character. Everything as a Lion is done with an adult partner.

“The Scouting program is applicable to all youth; these program adaptations allow us to serve more youth, engage new families and make an even bigger difference in our communities,” Buhr said.

Scouting embraces the outdoors through camping, hiking and water sports. They also focus on helping communities through service projects, STEM development and building confident kids through the wide range of activities. The Cub Scout program is designed to develop physical, mental and emotional fitness. Fitness includes the body (well-tuned and healthy), the mind (able to think and solve problems), and the emotions (self-control, courage, and self-respect).

Cub Scout registration fee is $13.75; bring cash or check. Contact Kevin Buhr with questions at (618) 207-6432 or kevin.buhr@scouting.org, or visit the Facebook page. Online registration also is available.