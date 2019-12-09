Trinity Lutheran students raise $2,000 for food pantry

Earlier this month, students at Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville were able to purchase presents for family members and loved ones while supporting the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

Each year, students and their families donate new and gently used items to be part of the school’s Christmas Shop. These items are priced and put up for sale in the shop, where students from preschool through eighth grade are able to browse the items and purchase presents for family members and friends.

More than 200 children purchased items from the Christmas Shop to raise the $2,000 for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville, thanks to the leadership from Debbie Zimmerman. Grants from Thrivent Financial provided the funding for wrapping paper and present bags for the children.

