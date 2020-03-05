Trivia Night to raise funds for Metro East Humane Society

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

Metro East Humane Society will host a Spring Trivia Night on Saturday, March 21, at the VFW in Collinsville, 1234 Vandalia St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and trivia will start at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit homeless cats and dogs of MEHS.

The humane society is planning this year to reopen the Highland facility, taking on the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, and expanding its medical suite in Edwardsville.

Outside food is welcome and a cash bar will be available for beverages. Anyone who brings a donation to help stock the shelter (wish list at www.mehs.org/supplies) will be entered to win a door prize.

It will be general trivia, and you can register a team of 10 individuals. Tickets are on sale at https://www.mehs.org/events/mehs-spring-trivia. There is also one trivia round sponsorship still available for $100. If you are interested in being a sponsor or volunteering at the event, contact Amanda Kernan at (618) 656-4405.

For more information, visit https://www.mehs.org/or https://www.facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety/.

