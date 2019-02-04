Voter Guide 2019

EDITOR'S NOTE: These are candidates' responses to an AdVantage questionnaire for the April 2, 2019, consolidated election.

Godfrey village trustee (four-year term)

Richard D. Jones

Candidate: Dr. Richard D. Jones

City of residence: Godfrey

Occupation: Orthodontist

Age: 82

Party affiliation: Republican

Education: bachelor of science from Bradley University, master of orthodontics from Washington University, bachelor of science from University of Illinois, doctor of dental surgery from University of Illinois School of Dental Medicine

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): divorced, three children

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Yes, president of Alton School Board

What are your top goals if elected? Financial integrity and honesty

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Candidate: Virginia Woulfe-Beile

City of residence: Godfrey

Occupation: Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator, Piasa Palisades Sierra Club

Age: 57

Education: AAS Horticulture, Belleville Area College

BS Organizational Leadership Greenville University

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married to spouse, David; daughter, Kaylin; son, Phillip; and grandson, Joshua Paul

What public office are you seeking? Godfrey Trustee

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? No

What are your top goals if elected? Balance growth with quality of life by providing excellent public safety, modern transportation services and parks and open spaces for the enjoyment and well-being of Godfrey residents. This will be achieved through smart, long-term planning that encourages growth, keeps taxes in check and ensures top rate fire protection and law enforcement.

Granite City Ward 4 alderman (four-year term)

Brad Eavenson

Candidate: Brad Eavenson

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Retired school administration

Age: 63

Education: 1973 Graduate of Granite City High School

Attended SIUE

Attended Belleville Area College

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married, we have one daughter

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Granite City Park Board of Commissioners, member and vice president

Alderman Ward 6, Granite City

Trustee, Pontoon Beach Village Board

What are your top goals if elected?

1.) Commercial development: We have to be more aggressive in bringing new business to the community. This will help offset the tax burden on local residents. Residents are looking for more shops and restaurants in our city.

2.) Continued enforcement of ordinances dealing with residential property upkeep. Abandoned and run-down properties hurt the value and curb appeal of many of our neighborhoods.

3.) Improved communication between City Hall and the residents. People want to be informed about the issues in our city. I will use social media and newsletters delivered to the residents to better improve communications.

Granite City Park District commissioner (six-year term)

Jenna DeYong

Candidate: Jenna DeYong

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Police Lieutenant

Age: 49

Education: MS in Criminal Justice

Lindenwood University

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married, 2 sons: Cole, 22, Alec, 20

What public office are you seeking? Granite City Park Board

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? No

What are your top goals if elected? Continue to protect the integrity of our park district and find progressive ideas to improve areas not in use. I also plan to listen to the community and help implement programs which keep our youth active and involved in their own city.

Granite City School District board member (four-year term)

Tallin Curran

Candidate: Tallin Curran

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Information Technology and Facilities Manager, Six Mile Regional Library District

Age: 36

Education: Granite City High School, Class of 2001

SIUE, 2006 — B.S. Mass Communications

SWIC, 2011 — A.A.S. Network Design & Administration

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): I am married to Jessica and we have two daughters. Maisie is currently in first grade at Wilson, and Maggie will start kindergarten at Prather next school year.

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? No, though I am an appointee to the Granite City Cool Cities Committee. I also currently serve on the Madison County Historical Society Board of Directors.

What are your top goals if elected? Finding ways to get children and teens to go to school. Superintendent Greenwald made note of the extraordinarily high chronic absenteeism rate in the winter 2018 newsletter to parents. Over 30 percent of our students missed 18 or more days last school year, nearly double the state average.

I promise nothing except to research issues that come before the Board of Education to the best of my ability. That includes listening to parents, students, staff, faculty, and the community. It means finding multiple opinions on a given topic and looking at statistics, if available, and voting accordingly.

East Alton Elementary School District board member (four-year term)

Dawn Kinnikin

Candidate: Dawn Kinnikin

City of residence: East Alton

Occupation: Retired school bus driver

Age: 58

Party affiliation: Democratic

Education: High school graduate

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married with two grown sons

Have you held public office before? No

What are your top goals if elected? My goal is to be a familiar figure within the district and its neighborhood. Our sons both attended these schools and I am a retired employee of them. I want to be a connection for the students, parents, administration, faculty, support staff and other members of the community. I want to be recognizable and approachable. I want to be the connection to help them facilitate answers to their questions and solutions to their problems and with the help of my fellow board members, garner the best circumstances for everyone involved.

David Watts

Candidate: David Watts

City of residence: Wood River

Occupation: Educator

Age: 38

Education: Roxana High School-1998

Bachelor of Science: General Science Education, SIUE, 2002

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Single

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? No

What are your top goals if elected? As an educator, I know first hand of what students and educators in the school need for success. My top goals are to put students and educators on the front lines of learning first. Too often, student and educator voices are not heard. They are the ones being affected firsthand by local, state, and federal mandates and district finances on a daily basis. As a member of the Board of Directors for the Illinois Education Association and the National Education Association, I lobby political leaders from all political parties at our state capital and on Capitol Hill regarding education and prioritizing public education for the success of our students. School safety and student well-being is vital. All schools should have access to qualified nurses, social workers, counselors, speech pathologists, as well as librarians, computer technologists, and adequate education support personnel. Having all these wrap-around supports are beneficial to student and educational success. Students deserve to feel safe, secure, and welcome in a school. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are prevalent in today’s school children and school districts need to be cognizant and have adequate resources helping students get a great quality public education. As a board member, my duty and goal would be to support students who feel they have no voice and to hopefully bring resources to the educators in the district so all students get a high-quality education.

Candidates can fill out the questionnaire here.

More election information is available on the Madison County clerk's website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter