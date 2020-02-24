Voter Guide 2020

Madison County Board District 17

Name: Gary Niebur

City of residence: Edwardsville

Occupation: Retired Mayor of Edwardsville (1993-2013) Retired Edwardsville YMCA CEO/President (1983-2018)

Age: 64

Party affiliation: Democrat

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married (Debby) with four grown children and one granddaughter

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Alderman City of Edwardsville (8 years)

Mayor of Edwardsville (20 years)

What are your top goals if elected?

* Efficient use of taxpayer dollars

* Responsive to the needs and concerns of residents

* Promote “Smart Growth’ development and job creation

* Strong advocate for public safety

* Promote transparency and civility in government

