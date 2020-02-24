Voter Guide 2020

Madison County Board District 17
Gary Niebur
Name: Gary Niebur
City of residence: Edwardsville
Occupation: Retired Mayor of Edwardsville (1993-2013) Retired Edwardsville YMCA CEO/President (1983-2018)
Age: 64
Party affiliation: Democrat
Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married (Debby) with four grown children and one granddaughter
Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Alderman City of Edwardsville (8 years)
Mayor of Edwardsville (20 years)
What are your top goals if elected?
* Efficient use of taxpayer dollars
* Responsive to the needs and concerns of residents
* Promote “Smart Growth’ development and job creation
* Strong advocate for public safety
* Promote transparency and civility in government