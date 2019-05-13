'We're doing the right thing': Riverbend group helping veterans

× Expand A side-by-side comparison shows before-and-after photos of the bathroom of 97-year-old World War II veteran and Alton resident Pete. Veterans Caring for Veterans recently overhauled the bathroom, one of a number of projects the group does for veterans in the Riverbend community.

It’s stories like that of 97-year-old World War II veteran Pete that let Joe Revelle know he's making a difference.

An Alton resident, Pete lives by himself despite his advanced age, but some of the freedoms of living independently also presented challenges for the veteran.

“We were told that Pete, living in his own home, hadn’t been able to use his bathroom in over two years,” Revelle, chairman of the Metro East organization Veterans Caring for Veterans, said. “So, we found out what he would really like, and we decided, ‘OK, let’s get it done. Let’s rehab his bathroom.’”

After asking around and finding the price tag to be prohibitive, the group recently decided to do what they could on their own before they received their own extended hand from the community.

“The word got out, and … lo and behold, two young men volunteered to do the labor free since it was for a World War II veteran,” he said.

A few days and a gallon or two of blood, sweat and tears later, the Alton veteran had a new shower complete with a handrail and bench, new toilet and a new vanity top.

Concern for the community

It’s that spirit -- helping others, and others helping them to help others -- that’s at the heart of Veterans Caring for Veterans.

The organization was formed in 2015 by a small group of Vietnam veterans looking to provide support and assistance to local veterans.

“We’re just a bunch of guys that want to help out in the local community,” Revelle said. “We all support Wounded Warrior (Project) and everything on a national level, but this is strictly local. We’re low-key, we’re not looking for any glory or anything like that.”

It started with a golf tournament at Edwardsville’s Oak Brook Golf Club. The first fundraiser tournament was held on Veterans Day 2015 and included 37 four-person teams, a handful of sponsorships and a small-but-dedicated group of volunteers.

At the day’s end, the veteran group had raised close to $15,000 to purchase a new transportation van for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 in Glen Carbon. In the years since, Veterans Caring for Veterans has raised nearly $30,000 for the DAV chapter and its auxiliary group.

The annual golf tournament has also helped them undertake other projects like that of Pete. The widow of a Highland Navy veteran had a broken HVAC system, and the organization was able to donate the money to help with repairs. A 95-year-old World War II veteran in Alton didn’t have running water in his home, so Veterans Caring for Veterans paid for the materials and a local plumber donated the labor to replace his water lines.

Revelle also tells the story of a 32-year-old Cottage Hills veteran with terminal cancer that the group heard about through the Veterans Assistance Commission in Edwardsville. The VAC had a Secret Santa program, Revelle said, and was in contact with the veteran regarding the wishes of her three girls.

”In that conversation, they asked what would she want,” he said. “She really didn’t want anything, and then she said, ‘Well, it’d be nice if we had a dining room table with six chairs where we could all sit around and eat. I’ve only got a little table and a couple chairs.’ We heard that at the golf tournament.

“We had a brand-new, oak, oval dining room table and six chairs delivered to her within five days of the golf tournament,” Revelle said. “That’s what we’re all about.”

A growing reach

In 2016, the group also launched a blanket throw program for area veterans in nursing homes. Group members personally deliver the red, monogrammed “Veteran USA” blankets to local veterans, having hand-delivered nearly 200 blankets, with more to come.

The work they’ve done has caught the attention of others as well. Last year, Veterans Caring for Veterans received financial support for their efforts from the American Legion State Golf Tournament in Danville, Ill. Godfrey resident and State Golf Committee Member Ron Swaim, junior vice president of the local Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 through which the money was donated, said the legion is happy to contribute to the local cause.

“We are humbled by the support, both local sponsorships as well as individuals and organizations,” Revelle said.

They hope to receive similar support, both from the community and the legion, this year and going forward as well, Revelle said. This year’s golf tournament at Oak Brook Golf Club is scheduled for Nov. 2.

'We're doing the right thing'

Another story that resonates with Revelle is that of a veteran in a Highland nursing home who was the recipient of one of the group’s blankets.

He’d been in Highland delivering the blanket in 2017, shortly after the program was initiated the year before. Two weeks after his visit, Revelle got a call from one of the nursing home’s staff.

“She said, ‘You know when you were out here?’ And I said, yeah,” he recounts. “(She said,) ‘We just lost one of our veterans that you gave a blanket to, and he told his family that blanket is going with him.’

“So that tells me that we’re doing the right thing. If there is a local veteran in need, we’re going to do everything we can to help them.”

To be a sponsor of the golf tournament or for more information, contact Veterans Caring for Veterans chairman Joe Revelle at 618-806-0769 or Oak Brook Golf Club at 618-656-5600.