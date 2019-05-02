Wood River non-profit Refuge still growing, helping area children

× Expand Refuge Executive Director Erin Bickle speaks at the non-profit's annual fundraising dinner last month at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

After another successful fundraising dinner last month, Refuge is looking forward to providing even more resources for Riverbend children in the year ahead.

The Wood River non-profit organization, self-described as a trauma-informed, holistic program for hurting kids and families, once again was able to meet its fundraising goal at the fourth annual dinner, Executive Director Erin Bickle said. More than 400 people attended the event, held April 11 at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The night included highlighting the organization’s growth since its inception five years ago -- last year, for instance, Refuge was the recipient of a Madison County Mental Health Board grant that enabled them to provide school- and home-based services for children -- and three video testimonials from individuals and families who have been helped by Refuge over the years were also shown. Bickle said the event is always a good opportunity to not only raise money, but also to educate the community on the work Refuge does that some may not even know about.

“I felt like it was a really successful event that brought a lot of awareness,” she said.

With the money raised, Bickle said Refuge will be able to offer even more services to the community, including hiring another part-time therapist. Another grant-funded endeavor starting in June will allow the organization to serve the caregivers, helping them manage the behaviors and difficulties that come with raising children that have experienced trauma.

“One of the key things that really sets Refuge apart, through my lens, is that it’s not just counseling for kids. That’s a big piece of it, but if we can’t reach the caregivers and give them help and support, and also the schools who are with these kids every single day, then we’re not really going to fix the problem long-term,” she said. “One hour of therapy every week is useful, but there’s more to it than that. Expanding caregiver services as well as working with school districts to provide education and support is something that is a continued goal of ours.”

For more information on Refuge and their services, visit http://www.refuge4kids.org/.